Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
