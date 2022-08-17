 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Thursday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

