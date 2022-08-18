For the drive home in Mattoon: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
