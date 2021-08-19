Mattoon's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
