Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nice weather expected Monday. Beginning late tonight though, showers will start to push back into the area. See when and where rain is most likely across central Illinois in our updated forecast.
Dry during the day Friday, but a few showers and storms are possible this evening. A much better chance of rain Saturday and isolated severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
No widespread rain, but some showers will be around both today and tomorrow. Find out when the best chance of needing the umbrella is going to be in our latest forecast.
Some fog in spots early, but it's still looking like a pleasant day overall. Showers will try and return for Friday. Find out if your Friday evening plans will be impacted in our latest forecast.
Nice weather today! How long will it stick around though? Find out when showers will try to make a comeback in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tod…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 …
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks l…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should b…