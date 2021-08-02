 Skip to main content
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

