Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
