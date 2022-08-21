For the drive home in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
