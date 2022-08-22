For the drive home in Mattoon: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
