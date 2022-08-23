Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
