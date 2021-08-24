This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 102.11. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Central Illinois throughout Tuesday