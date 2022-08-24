Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Thursday. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.