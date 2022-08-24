Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Thursday. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms will be common today and tonight and a few could produce damaging wind and hail. More rain in the forecast for Sunday. Get all the details on both days in our weather update.
Dry during the day Friday, but a few showers and storms are possible this evening. A much better chance of rain Saturday and isolated severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
Some fog in spots this morning, but just partly to mostly sunny this afternoon. Temperatures on the rise for Wednesday and our next chance of rain isn't far away. Find out when it will begin here.
Some fog in spots early, but it's still looking like a pleasant day overall. Showers will try and return for Friday. Find out if your Friday evening plans will be impacted in our latest forecast.
No rain today, but a few showers are possible late Wednesday night. The better chance of showers and storms is Thursday ahead of and along our next cold front. Full details in our latest forecast.
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. L…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may co…
For the drive home in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to…