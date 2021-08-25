This evening in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
This evening in Mattoon: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Mattoon folks s…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Today's weather …
More than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power after Henri brought powerful winds and flooding rain to New England on August 22.
For the drive home in Mattoon: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…
National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Central Illinois throughout Tuesday
Mattoon's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures …
The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expec…
The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect da…