This evening in Mattoon: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
