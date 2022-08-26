Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Generally fair. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
