This evening in Mattoon: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
