For the drive home in Mattoon: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
