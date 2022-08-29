Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just isolated activity during the day, but as a cold front approaches and works over us tonight, showers and storms are likely and some could be severe. The latest on the timing and hazards here.
Rain ahead, along, and behind a cold front today and tomorrow. Heavy rain and lightning are expected in spots. See when our best chances of showers and storms are in our updated forecast.
No rain today, but a few showers are possible late Wednesday night. The better chance of showers and storms is Thursday ahead of and along our next cold front. Full details in our latest forecast.
Some fog in spots this morning, but just partly to mostly sunny this afternoon. Temperatures on the rise for Wednesday and our next chance of rain isn't far away. Find out when it will begin here.
A small chance of rain today, but most will stay dry. Temperatures will be rising this weekend and a good chance of showers and storms is expected Sunday. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Exp…
This evening in Mattoon: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect clear skie…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun…