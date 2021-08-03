Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
