Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest.