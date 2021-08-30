Mattoon's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
