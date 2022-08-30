Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Clear. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.