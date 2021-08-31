This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Mainly clear. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
