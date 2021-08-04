Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.