Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Coles County is under a tornado warning until 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 d…
It will be a warm day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. It s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect clear ski…
It will be a warm day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. T…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Expe…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies tod…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks l…
This evening in Mattoon: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, th…