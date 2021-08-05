For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
