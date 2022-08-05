Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Generally fair. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.