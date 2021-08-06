For the drive home in Mattoon: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
