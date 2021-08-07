This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
