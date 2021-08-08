Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.