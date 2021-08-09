This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 23% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
