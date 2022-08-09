Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.