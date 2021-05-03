'Brief tornado touchdown' possible as storms move into region

LINCOLN — The National Weather Service says damaging winds and large hail are possible across Central Illinois starting Monday afternoon.

Winds of up to 70 mph are possible, as well as "brief tornadoes," the agency said.



LINCOLN — The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Central Illinois.

According to the meteorologists, thunderstorms are likely throughout the area beginning Monday evening.

"These storms could be severe, with hail over an inch and damaging winds of 60 to 70 mph," the weather service stated. "A brief tornado touchdown is also possible."

Scattered thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday and again Thursday afternoon.