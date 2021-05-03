 Skip to main content
'Brief tornado touchdown' possible as storms move into region
'Brief tornado touchdown' possible as storms move into region

With the cold and snow behind us, AccuWeather's expert team of long-range forecasters are looking ahead to the summer months.

LINCOLN — The National Weather Service says damaging winds and large hail are possible across Central Illinois starting Monday afternoon.

Winds of up to 70 mph are possible, as well as "brief tornadoes," the agency said. 

LINCOLN — The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Central Illinois.

According to the meteorologists, thunderstorms are likely throughout the area beginning Monday evening.

"These storms could be severe, with hail over an inch and damaging winds of 60 to 70 mph," the weather service stated. "A brief tornado touchdown is also possible."

Scattered thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday and again Thursday afternoon.

Monday's temperatures are expected to reach into the upper 70s, with winds from the southwest at 5 to 11 mph, and gusts as high as 20 mph.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

