Coles County digs itself out, with more snow on the way

MATTOON — Old Man Winter struck the predicted heavy blow of snow throughout Central Illinois on Wednesday, snarling travel, burying towns in wind-driven drifts and leaving plow drivers struggling to keep up.

And the National Weather Service said it was all going to get worse before it gets better: the NWS Lincoln office issued a winter storm warning forecasting additional snow accumulations of 7 to 16 inches through Thursday evening on top of the 6 to 12 expected to blanket the area Wednesday and Wednesday night.

The only thing that seemed to vary much amid the tundra-like conditions was what mix of precipitation communities were hit with.

In Coles County, Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Hilgenberg said they’d seen a chunk of everything nasty: “I live in the northwest portion of Coles County and we’ve had some rain to where low-lying areas kind of flooded. The trees were kind of bowing down a little bit with the ice and now we’ve got the snow.”

Hilgenberg said schools throughout the county were shut down and had switched to remote learning while Eastern Illinois University had canceled all “face-to-face classes for the next two days if not the rest of the week.”

He said snow totals were predicted around 8 to 12 inches and warned drivers to stay off the roads. He said Interstates 72 and 74 had been partially shut down. “We’re worried about drivers getting stranded on the interstates,” he added.

State Police reported widespread problems with interstate travel throughout the Central Illinois area. Lt. Jody Huffman, acting District 9 commander, said road conditions in Logan County were “especially slick and hazardous” Wednesday.

And Master Sgt. Mark Holley in State Police District 10 reported his troopers were dealing with “multiple jackknife semis” that were blocking Interstate 74 westbound.

According to Lee Enterprises meteorologist Matt Holiner, Downs in McLean County reported 12 inches of snow Wednesday afternoon, the highest accumulation so far in the area. He reported 7 inches of snow falling in Decatur and 4 inches in Mattoon.

The National Weather Service said the snow will fade out later Thursday and give way to bone-chilling cold with the Friday high predicted at 19 degrees and the low Friday night falling to minus one degree.

“We’re staying up with it,” said Bryce Thornton, co-owner of Snow Motion in Mattoon. His crews began working around 3 a.m. Wednesday, removing snow from local business parking lots.

Keeping watch over the retail and restaurant businesses is important to the community. “We’re trying to keep all of the businesses open that are still open,” Thornton said.

The snow removal crews utilize various large pieces of equipment to get the work accomplished faster and efficiently.

“So watch out for us,” Thornton said. “We’re always moving around in the lots, back-and-forth and backing up. Sometimes it’s hard to see them if they walk up behind us.”

The wind began to pick up and the snow was falling at approximately 2 inches every hour throughout Wednesday morning, creating work for other crews in the area.

For those that still ventured out, Chad Evans, owner of Affordable Towing in Mattoon, was out working along with them, rescuing those that couldn’t keep their vehicles on the road.

“We’re getting around slowly,” he said.

Evans began responding to calls by mid-morning on Wednesday. Fortunately, the rescues were minor and simple, although annoying for the customers. “They're just sliding off into the ditches, so far,” Evans said. “Most people are staying home. I think they warned them pretty good about (the storm).”

Affordable Towing has a small crew with two other employees. “But they are working,” Evans said about the long hours.

Like most tow truck operators and snow removal crews, Evans suggests the community stays home until the storm has safely passed, which is expected to end by Friday morning.

“If you are out and you see a tow truck, move over,” he said. “We’ve got to get home to our kids.”

Donnette Beckett contributed to this report.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

