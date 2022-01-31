Coles County prepares for all scenarios as winter storm takes aim at region

CHARLESTON — Coles County is in an "area of uncertainty" for winter weather this week, according to the National Weather Service.

It's certain it's coming, but when and how much is still up in the air.

"We are in that part of the forecast where they just don't know," said Coles County Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Hilgenberg. "If we get more rain, we're going to have two inches of snow. If we get less rain, we may have eight inches of snow."

Hilgenberg said this uncertainty has area governments, hospitals and first responders planning for all different kinds of scenarios.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch that will take effect Tuesday evening.

The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois. Heavy rain is expected in the Southeastern areas of Illinois before the ice arrives. After the storm exits, another round of cold weather will follow. Travel is expected to be difficult to impossible.

Mattoon public works director Dean Barber said that "city crews will be working around the clock to keep streets open."

"Residents are reminded to park their vehicles in their driveways to the extent possible to allow room for snow removal operations," Barber said. "This not only helps city crews, but it also makes it much easier to get your vehicles out when the storm is over than parking on the street."

In Charleston, snow routes will be enforced on Grant Avenue between University Drive and Fourth Street; Harrison, Jackson and Monroe avenues between Division Street and 18th Street; Sixth and Seventh streets between Railroad Avenue and Lincoln Avenue; and 10th and 11th streets between Monroe Avenue and Lincoln Avenue. This means no street parking along those streets once two inches of snow has fallen.

Meteorologist Matt Holiner has been studying the track of the storm for nearly a week. “It’s looking pretty significant for Central and Southern Illinois, but it does vary,” he said. “What Carbondale’s going to see is going to be different than Bloomington.”

According to Holiner, Tuesday evening will start out as rain, particularly in Southern Illinois, before the conditions change to snow. “That’s the trickiest part to this forecast,” he said. “When does it change to snow for various locations across the state?”

The northern area, including Bloomington, should see snow first. The entire lower half of Illinois is expected to see all types of precipitation, including rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.

Bloomington’s conditions are expected to change rapidly. “It looks like it will be a pretty quick transition from rain to snow,” Holiner said. “Then there’s going to be a whole lot of snow.”

The transition to snow for Decatur and Mattoon should arrive later.

He added that residents should stay off the roads both for their safety but also to keep them open for snow plows and emergency services.

Once it starts Tuesday evening, the end of the storm isn’t expected until Thursday evening.

The concern for meteorologists is the potential for ice in the Southern areas of the state.

The conditions can affect roads, bridges and overpasses, as well as trees and power lines. “There’s probably going to be power outages,” Holiner said.

The layers of snow and ice will affect Mattoon and Decatur as well, but in different amounts. “The ice is going to be more of an issue on sidewalks and driveways,” Holiner said. “The bigger story for the area is going to be the snow that falls after the period of ice.”

Although measurable ice is not a concern for Bloomington, Mattoon and Decatur will experience the slick conditions.

Hilgenberg urged residents to salt their front steps and driveways ahead of time in anticipation of icy conditions.

"It doesn't take too many people falling off their steps or their porch to overwhelm our medical system," Hilgenberg said.

Charleston school district Superintendent Todd Vilardo said he was "watching multiple weather forecasts and will make an announcement according to our usual notification systems" about the status of classes.

"I may utilize emergency days, e-Learning days, or a combination thereof," he wrote in an email.

A request for comment from the Mattoon school district was not returned.

Holiner said the weather models’ predictions range from five to 16 inches of snow in Central Illinois. Along with the amount of snow, the other concern includes the high winds expected at nearly 30 mph. Blizzard conditions start at 35 mph.

“It’s safe to say, from Tuesday evening to Thursday evening, there’s going to be travel problems across Central Illinois,” Holiner said. “Travel should be avoided.”

Hilgenberg concurred, but said they were going to be prepared to help people who need it, including those who may end up stranded on Interstate 57 or county roads. Though he encouraged people to stay off the roads altogether.

"Be safe and don't take any risks," Hilgenberg said. "Use common sense. If you wouldn't want your loved ones being out in something, don't go out in it yourself."

Brenden Moore contributed to this report.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

