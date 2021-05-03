Coles County sees tornado warnings but no damage reports

CHARLESTON — There were no reports of damage Monday evening from a storm system that passed through Coles County and resulted in a tornado warning being issued.
County weather spotters saw cloud rotation that led to the decision to activate storm warning sirens in some areas of the county, including Charleston and Mattoon, county Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Hilgenberg said.
Hilgenberg said the National Weather Service confirmed the cloud rotation. The tornado warning was issued shortly after a severe thunderstorm warning that went out just after 8 p.m., he said.
There was another thunderstorm shortly after the one that produced the warnings but it had "backed down" and all warnings were canceled by 9 p.m., Hilgenberg said.
Crews were still checking for damage Monday night but there were no reports of any of local fire departments or other emergency agencies, he also said. There was a report of quarter-inch hail in Charleston, he said.