Coles County to get hit with unusual bout of winterish weather

He expected little if any accumulation, based on the amount of snow expected and the warm ground preventing it from sticking.

Road crews might be planning their approach based on that kind of thinking about the forecast.

Snow plows have been removed from trucks for the season but could be replaced quickly if conditions make it necessary, Charleston Public Works Director Curt Buescher said.

Crews will monitor the forecast and the amount of snow that ends up falling and can be ready "in a couple of hours" if it looks like it's needed, he said.

A bigger concern than the snowfall, however, is the hard freeze that's likely to come Wednesday morning, when the forecast low temperature is 28 degrees, Craig said.

Craig advised gardeners to cover cold weather-sensitive plants or bring them indoors if possible, especially in more open areas.