Coles County to get hit with unusual bout of winterish weather

CHARLESTON — The wintry weather that's set to hit the area on Tuesday will be different for this time of year, but not unprecedented.
The 30-year average for the area is about a quarter-inch of snow during the month of April, said Cameron Craig, climatologist with the Eastern Illinois University weather center.
In fact, he added, there's been as much as 4 inches of snow in Coles County during the month, a record set in 1957.
"It's not completely unheard of," Craig said. "People are just ready to get on to summer."
Still, the low temperatures during the winterish spell are expected to be about 15 degrees below normal and could approach a record, he also said.
Craig said a strong cold front was expected to start moving through the area late Monday. The precipitation with it will be a mix, "back and forth" between rain and snow until all snow Tuesday afternoon, he said.
He expected little if any accumulation, based on the amount of snow expected and the warm ground preventing it from sticking.
Road crews might be planning their approach based on that kind of thinking about the forecast.
Snow plows have been removed from trucks for the season but could be replaced quickly if conditions make it necessary, Charleston Public Works Director Curt Buescher said.
Crews will monitor the forecast and the amount of snow that ends up falling and can be ready "in a couple of hours" if it looks like it's needed, he said.
A bigger concern than the snowfall, however, is the hard freeze that's likely to come Wednesday morning, when the forecast low temperature is 28 degrees, Craig said.
Craig advised gardeners to cover cold weather-sensitive plants or bring them indoors if possible, especially in more open areas.
If the temperature does dip to 28 degrees Wednesday morning, it would match the record low for the date set in 1904, he also said. The record low for Tuesday's date is likely safer, as it was 24 degrees in 1983, he said.
All that compares to an average high temperature of 66 degrees and an average low of 44 for this time of year, he added.
Craig said conditions will "start to rebound" after Wednesday morning. The forecast is for a high temperature of 47 on that day and of 54 on Thursday, he said.