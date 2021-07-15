Coles County under tornado warning

MATTOON — Coles County is under a tornado warning until 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located at 1:50 p.m. near Lerna, moving east-northeast at 25 mph.

People in the path of the storm are being told to take cover by moving to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

The path includes Interstate 57 between mile markers 181 and 195.

