This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
With a strong cold front running into an unseasonably warm air mass, showers and storms look likely late this afternoon through the evening hours and a few could be severe. Get all the details here.
Not only are temperatures going to be below normal Wednesday, but very windy conditions will make it feel even colder. Find out how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for Thursday here.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rai…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. The forecast ca…
Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…