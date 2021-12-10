Mattoon's evening forecast: Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Saturday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Mattoon, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
