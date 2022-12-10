 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

