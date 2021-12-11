 Skip to main content
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

