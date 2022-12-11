 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

