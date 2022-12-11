This evening in Mattoon: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Scattered showers today, especially this morning. Though we'll dry out tonight, rain will make a comeback on Saturday. When's the best chance and how long will it stick around? Full details here.
Foggy with rain in spots this morning. We'll dry out for the afternoon, but widespread rain is expected to move in late tonight. Find out when the rain activity will peak and when it will end here.
Just a few showers expected today, but with an area of low pressure working by tomorrow, more rain will be around. See when the best chance of showers is and what temperatures are expected here.
Dense fog in parts of central Illinois until 9 a.m. this morning. Then showers will begin to move in around 3 p.m. Find out how long the rain will stick around in our latest forecast.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees…
This evening in Mattoon: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted …