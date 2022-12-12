 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

