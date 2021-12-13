This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
