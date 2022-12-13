 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Rain. Thunder possible. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News