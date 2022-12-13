Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Rain. Thunder possible. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
