Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Rain. Thunder possible. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph.