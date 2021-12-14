Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.