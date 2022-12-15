 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

