Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.