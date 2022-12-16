This evening in Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
