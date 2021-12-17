For the drive home in Mattoon: Periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
